SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 9, the SFUSD teacher strike began as approximately 6,000 instructors and staff members walked out, closing all 120 schools to students in the region.

From Tuesday, February 10 to Thursday, February 12, schools remained close for the entire week. Daily rallies were held at various locations, including Dolores Park, San Francisco City Hall and Ocean Beach.

On Friday, February 13, at 5:30 a.m., a tentative agreement was reached. While schools remained close, they were open to staff for a “Transition Day.”

From Monday, February 16 to Tuesday, February 17, schools will be closed to observe President’s Day and Lunar New Year. Classes will resume for all 49,000+ students on Wednesday, February 18.

The new tentative $183 million agreement between San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) includes healthcare and wages.

Beginning Friday, January 1, 2027, the district will provide fully employer-paid healthcare for dependents, a major win for the union.

For certificated employees (teachers), they will get 5 percent raise over 2 years, comprising 2 percent raise each year plus additional workdays. For classified employees (paraeducators/aides), there will be 8.5 percent raise over 2 years. For special education teachers, there will be reduced caseloads, reduced overage paid and creation of an educator working group with budget authority to improve programs.

There is sanctuary policy put in place, protecting immigrant students and families and banning ICE agents from schools without criminal warrant. New limits and regulations on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classrooms.

In order to cover these benefits, the SFUSD plans to use part of its $111 million “Rainy Day” reserve fund and special parcel tax. It needs a ratification vote from the union and final approval by the San Francisco Board of Education.