HOLLYWOOD—Well, my intrigue for this latest season of “The Traitors” has done down the drain because Candiace was an exciting character, and so was Lisa Rinna. Rob is just bland, he is not exciting TV until he turned on his traitors. Eric, just doesn’t give exciting TV if we’re being honest. So with the options being very limited, I don’t expect to see much chaos or dramatic behavior that is going to keep me glued to the TV screen.

Eric was doing a little bit too much with the reaction that Rob was a ‘Traitor.’ Yes, Eric all of your reads were beyond terrible. So, I kind of like the notion of seeing Eric have to lie, deceive and betray. Of course, he is going to be a traitor, why would he want to be murdered. The funny thing is Eric should realize that considering Rob betrayed both Lisa and Candiace, it should tell him he cannot trust Rob for the endgame.

So, with only Dorinda, Natalie and Stephen as options, let’s be honest its Dorinda’s time to go if you ask me. Kristen, you are such an idiot, so you should NOT trust Rob because you are going to be so bamboozled. You guys seriously think Johnny Weir is a ‘Traitor’ are you kidding me. As a viewer, the audience has no one to root for. These people are absolutely stupid, and I mean beyond stupid!

Johnny started to question how he was utilized by Candiace as a potential traitor, and he has a great point to say the least. Maura started to point fingers at Rob, and Maura you are getting very warm, look closer cause it’s quite important to say the least. I was so happy to see Natalie and Stephen walk into the door and Dorinda got her comeuppance. She was such a dummy all season betraying her “Housewives” it was time for her ass to go. Bye.

I’m not sure that was the best move for Rob and Eric because there is no way Johnny would murder her; it makes no sense. Yes, Natalie, I need you to start thinking more and look closer at people you haven’t looked at before. Tara warned Johnny that people are pointing fingers at him, just as Eric, Mark and Stephen considered Johnny was in major trouble. Tara warned Kristen she thinks Stephen is a traitor, but Kristen pointed out that she thought TARA WAS A DAMN TRAITOR! OMG, people are plainly stupid.

This challenge was interesting, but not as exciting as the producers expected. Pointing fingers at Johnny and Tara is too obvious, and Eric and Rob selecting Tara for every answer makes it so obvious they are up to something, and Tara as manipulative makes no sense so that answer comes across as The Traitors attempting to hide themselves. Tara caught on to what ‘The Traitors’ were up to and she choose her name, as did Johnny. Kristen you cannot be this stupid to not realize that a GUY has to be a Traitor, so everyone decided to pick Tara, but Johnny and Tara feel into a stupid trap that was so obvious.

The strategy amongst this group of Faithfuls has totally taken a nosedive. Now this is a twist, as Eric and Johnny have to pick 4 people who are up for grabs to be murdered. Cards are going to be show and I like that pressure. Natalie, Tara, Johnny and Kristen are short-listed for murder, and Natalie started to realize that Johnny is not a traitor, she is starting to cook, Stephen is wrong, but she is right to look at a male. I hate to say this, but this might be the worst episode of the seasons thus far. These Faithfuls are truly bad at the game, and I was considering checking out, but I’m checked out. The air in the game was completed deflated with Lisa and Candiace being taken out by the traitorous Rob.

This Roundtable is fun that Tara and Johnny are joining forces to try to weed out those who are coming after them, and they pointed the finger at Stephen, and Kristen pointed fingers back at Johnny and Tara, and Mark just decides to start to play the game, after doing nothing for like 8 episodes. Natalie called out Stephen on his antics and his behavior, that started to raise some red flags.

It is time to start getting some players who have been super invisible, Mark, Stephen and Maura to actually play the damn game and stop coasting. Natalie made it clear that Rob had ‘The Dagger’ that was a bold move, and I love that she forced him to reveal that. That could force people to realize that Rob is not who he claims to be. Kristen is a stupid player, she voted for Tara out of nowhere, as it became clear it was a Stephen vs. Johnny battle, with Rob having a pivotal vote, considering Eric voted for Stephen, it was obvious Stephen was a candidate.

Thank God, simply because it was nice to see Johnny and Tara still around, but Mark, what the hell voting for Tara? Stephen is indeed a Faithful, so you all are wrong. So, either Tara, Johnny, Natalie or Kristen are getting the boot. This shall be fun people, which means either Kristen or Natalie are getting the boot. Kristen did call Eric out on being way too quiet at the most recent Roundtable, ding, Kristen you are very hot, and she called him out for hiding. I don’t think she can be murdered.

Kristen made it clear she doesn’t trust Eric and wanted to point fingers at him directly by telling Rob and Mark that information. Eric is already crumbling and he has only been a Traitor for 1 episode. Yeah, not exciting. The fate of the murdered player is going to happen before the morning breakfast. Of course, all this buildup to a murder that is not going to be exciting. So glad we literally only have like 1 episode left before the finale.