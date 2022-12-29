SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in the Hayes Valley region on December 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers from Northern Station were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street for a report of an assault with a skateboard.

Officers located a 30-year-old male who stated he had been approached by a man holding a skateboard when the suspect made anti-Semitic racial slurs towards the victim and proceeded to strike him with the skateboard. The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but officers located and detained them.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the assault and was treated on scene by medics. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as Eduardo Navarro Perez, 31, of Oakland.

Navarro Perez was later booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (245(a) (1) PC), criminal threats (422 PC), resisting arrest (148(a) (1)PC), and a hate crime enhancement (422.75(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.