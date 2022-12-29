SAN FRANCISCO—A toy pigeon known as “Pidgey Magoo” who was stolen on December 8 has been recovered by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported on December 8 at approximately 4:17 p.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station were flagged down on the 900 block of Market Street regarding a report of a theft that occurred.

Officers spoke to the victims, who were an adult mother and her juvenile daughter visiting San Francisco and stated they ate at a restaurant and noticed the daughter’s backpack was missing, which contained the child’s cherished stuffed toy pigeon named “Pidgey Magoo.” The investigation determined that a male stole the backpack and fled the scene on foot. Officers searched the region for the suspect and the stolen items, but were unsuccessful. The victims left San Francisco and returned to their home.

The SFPD’s Central Station Plainclothes Team took over the investigation and the suspect was identified, and a search warrant was obtained for their possible residence. On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6 p.m. officers and investigators from Central Station served the search warrant on a home located on the 700 block of Golden Gate Ave. During the search, the suspect was not present, but officers located and seized evidence related to the theft, which included the stolen stuffed toy pigeon.

The suspect whose identity is not being released at this time is still at large. Officers are coordinating with the victims for the quick return of Pidgey Magoo.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.