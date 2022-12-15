SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a Bayview District fatal stabbing. The SFPD reported on December 9, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to a home located on the 100 Block of Orsi Circle.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult female suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim died from her injuries at the hospital. Officers who arrived on scene detained an adult male suspected in the stabbing.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the male for the stabbing.

The suspect is identified as Than Zin, 28, from San Francisco. Zin was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for homicide (187 PC). The SFPD are still investigating the case and a motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.