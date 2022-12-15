SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on December 8 that an arrest was made in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Market Street back in October 2022. The SFPD reported on October 11, at approximately 8:26 p.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the 2000 block of Market Street about a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male being treated by paramedics for stab wounds. The medics transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from life-threatening injuries he sustained. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation the suspect was identified as Christopher Redinger of San Francisco. On December 8, at approximately 5:56 p.m. investigators located Redinger on the 900 block of Bryant St. and developed probable cause to arrest him.

He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for homicide (187 (a) PC) and probation violation (1203.2(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous as always.