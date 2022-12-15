SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an aggravated assault suspect. The SFPD reported on December 3, at approximately 11:21 a.m. officers from Northern Station responded to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street for a report of an assault on a Muni Bus.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 79-year female had been assaulted. The victim was boarding the 38 Line coach at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street when an unknown male suspect, in an unprovoked attack, kicked the victim in the abdomen with enough force to knock her to the ground. The victim hit her head on a railing before falling. The suspect then fled on foot.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on scene conducted an investigation and located witnesses and surveillance of the incident.

The SFPD General Work unit took over the investigation and is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspect involved.

The suspect is described to be a Black male, in his 20s or 30s. He is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and black pants.

Anyone with details regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.