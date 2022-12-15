SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for carjacking an ambulance on August 29. The SFPD reported in a news release that on August 29, at approximately 6:55 a.m., officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the area of 1700 Harrison Street on a report of an unknown male breaking into a San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) ambulance.

Upon arrival, officers met with the two SFFD paramedics who stated that the suspect used a wooden object to smash the windows of the ambulance, while they were sitting inside of it. After both paramedics exited the ambulance for safety, the suspect was able to gain access to the vehicle and attempted to run the paramedics over. The suspect abandoned the ambulance and fled on foot.

The SFPD General Work unit took over the investigation. SFPD CSI officers gathered forensic evidence on scene and analyzed it. With SFPD CSI’s assistance, investigators developed information that identified Francisco Vargas-Osario, 33, as the suspect. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Vargas-Osario and disseminated the information through a department-wide email.

On December 8, an off-duty police officer spotted Vargas-Osario in the area of 7th and Minna Streets. The officer advised dispatch and asked for officers in the area to respond to his location. Officers from Southern Station responded and placed the suspect into police custody without incident.

He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for two counts of Attempted Homicide (664/187(a) PC), two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon (245(a)(1) PC), Carjacking (215(a) PC), Vandalism (594(b)(1) PC), Possession of Stolen Vehicle (496d(a) PC), Vehicle theft (10851(a) CVC), and an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault (245(a)(4) PC) and Assault with a Deadly Weapon (245(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the incident can call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.