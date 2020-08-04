SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested two individuals on July 24, for aggravated assault against two officers. At 9 a.m. officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 1600 block of Sunnydale Avenue for a report of a dispute between neighbors.

When officers arrived on the scene they observed a physical fight between two families involving eight people. During the fight an unknown chemical was sprayed and an unknown liquid was thrown. Two officers were sprayed and hit with the liquid during the fights causing minor burns and temporary vision loss.

Additional officers showed up to the scene to break up the fight. The officers were treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were identified as Regina Cole, 29, and Tyresha Blake, 23, both from San Francisco. Cole and Blake were transported to San Francisco County Jail where they were booked on charges of Assault with Caustic Chemicals.

San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott stated, “San Franciscans have never tolerated attacks on the police officers sworn to protect their safety, and I have no higher priority as our City’s Chief of Police than to protect the life and wellbeing of all members of the San Francisco Police Department.”

Williams continued, “Recent attacks on San Francisco police officers over the weekend are unacceptable, and they merit our city’s most aggressive response. Although arrests have been made in these violent assaults, I ask for individuals with information that could be helpful to our investigation and prosecution of these cases to contact our 24- hour tip line.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.