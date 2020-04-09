SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, April 4, the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a series of robberies throughout the region

The suspects are Oakland residents Melissa Taylor, 24, and Teaunte Bailey, 26. Both matched the description of suspects that were responsible for two robberies that transpired on March 15 and April 4.

At approximately 3:13 p.m. on March 15, a robbery occurred on the 2500 block of Pine Street. According to the victim, the suspect, Taylor, was described as an African-American female wearing a black hoodie and white face mask. Taylor demanded the victim’s bag while holding the victim at gunpoint.

She then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz after taking the victims belongings. A picture was captured of the getaway vehicle by a nearby witness. After the robbery, Taylor used the victims stolen credit card to make personal purchases.

On April 4, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers with the SFPD responded to reports of a burglary on Sacramento and Taylor Street. When police arrived, the victim described the suspect and the vehicle. The information was quickly given to headquarters.

The getaway car was spotted on 1st and Harrison Street by additional officers searching for the suspects. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop from the on-ramp of the Bay Bridge, but the suspects attempted to flee. As authorities pursued the vehicle, they noticed items being thrown out of the car.

Taylor and Bailey came to a stop near the Treasure Island exit. They were immediately taken into custody. Officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit arrived on the scene to assist as an infant was inside the vehicle. The infant belonged to Taylor and was taken into the custody by Child Protective Services.

Through an investigation, police found Taylor to be responsible for the March 15 robbery. She was booked on over 10 charges including two counts of robbery, child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine. Bailey was booked for multiple felony charges including, robbery, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to contact them.