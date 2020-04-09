UNITED STATES−Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday, April 8, that he has suspended his campaign. In a YouTube video, Sanders thanked his supporters for every contribution they made including texts and money.

He took time to speak about his beliefs on the minimum wage being raised to $15 an hour and reiterated his mission to provide Medicare for all.

“The future of our country rests with young people,” said Sanders. He spoke about the (COVID-19) crisis and calling the economy an “economic meltdown.”

“We are now some 300 Delegates behind (former) Vice President Biden, and the path to victory is virtually impossible,” said Sanders. The Senator from Vermont indicated he could not continue a campaign that “cannot win.”

“Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward,” added Sanders.

Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a supporter Sanders, and The Brand New Congress focused on flooding Congress with young progressives. Both the Brand New Congress and the Green New Deal was co-authored by Sanders and his former campaign manager, Saikat Chakrabarti who works for Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders promoted issuing a high tax and making college education free, along with, healthcare, and preschool for Americans. While speaking about the Coronavirus outbreak, he suggested if a vaccine did become available, that it be, free for all.

Sanders, who will turn 79 on September 8, noted this will be his last run for President of the United States.

