SAN FRANCISCO─An officer from the San Francisco Police Department was arrested on Friday, April 10 on two felony counts of rape and domestic violence. The officer has been identified as Simon Chan, who is a 22-year veteran with the SFPD and was taken into custody at the San Bruno Police Department.

He works as a K-9 handler for the Airport Bureau and was placed on unpaid leave on April 9, as the department commences an internal investigation noted Sgt. Michael Andraychak of the SFPD. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case and a sexual assault prosecutor is currently reviewing the case noted DA Stephen Wagstaff, the SF Examiner reported

He was released from police custody after posting a $100,000 bond. Chan is expected to appear in court on July 15 in San Mateo County Superior Court. No details about the victim or the case have been disclosed to the public.

