SAN FRANCISCO—On December 1, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced that two suspects and two juveniles were arrested after a robbery occurred in the Financial District on November 20.

The SFPD stated that the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers observed a 55-year-old female victim robbed in the area of Washington and Montgomery Streets by 18-year-old Reginald Soriano and 19-year-old London Evans, both of Antioch.

Soriano and Evans exited a vehicle, followed and approached the victim from behind. Authorities described that after Evans grabbed the victim’s purse and ripped it from her shoulder violently, both suspects fled on foot and ran towards a beige Mercedes occupied by other two male juveniles.

While officers arrested Soriano and Evans on foot and took them into custody, Soriano removed a firearm from his waistband to the ground and Evans was apprehended on the 400 block of Jackson Street after he attempted to flee on foot. Officers indicated that the juvenile suspects in the car were taken into custody without incident.

Officers found and seized several stolen items from the vehicle that related to another robbery that occurred in Oakland. The vehicle was equipped with stolen license plates, the SFPD noted.

According to an interview with the SFPD on December 9, the San Francisco News learned that the victim was not physically injured during the incident and her property was recovered.

Soriano and Evans were booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and multiple firearms violations. Authorities also charged Soriano with one count of vehicle registration fraud and Evans with one count of resisting arrest.

The two juvenile suspects, both 17, from Antioch were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of robbery, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. One of the juveniles was also charged with driving without a license.

The investigation of the incident remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.