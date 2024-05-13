SAN FRANCISCO—On May 8, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that a prolific narcotics dealer was arrested by authorities. On May 3, officers assigned to the Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for a known subject in an ongoing investigation. The suspect, identified as Darwin Paz, 27, of Oakland, was suspected of being in possession of a firearm in addition to trafficking fentanyl in the city.

The SFPD indicated officers located and arrested Paz without incident in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl, a concealed firearm, and live rounds.

During the execution of the search warrant of Paz’s residence in Oakland, officers seized an assault rifle with an optic, fentanyl, multiple rifle parts, several extended and loaded magazines, and controlled substance manufacturing equipment.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1 H&S), sale or transportation of a controlled substance (11352(a) H&S), possession of a large capacity magazine (21310(c) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in a public place (25850(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a) PC), prohibited firearm (33215 PC), carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), and carrying a loaded firearm by a non-registered person (25850(c)(6) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.