SAN FRANCISCO—On March 5, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested for a Southern District Homicide that transpired on March 4.

The SFPD reported on March 4, at approximately 1:31 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 6th Street regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid. Paramedics responded to the scene to render aid and transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he was declared deceased at the hospital. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Through the course of their investigation, investigators identified as Siaosi Aleamotua, 33, of San Francisco as the suspect involved in the homicide and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest and search warrant.

With collaborative efforts of the SFPD Investigations Bureau and Tactical Unit, Aleamotua was located and taken into custody on the 1200 block of Mission Street on the same date at approximately 9:26 a.m.

Aleamotua was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for the charge of murder (187(a)PC). The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with SFPD.