SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, March 7, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was seriously injured on 405 Freeway closest to the off ramp at Burbank Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the motorcycle and a vehicle collided while traveling northbound on 405.



Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics were called to the scene to administer first aid. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.



There were no other injuries reported. There were no arrests. Both the motorcycle and the vehicle involved in the crash were on the shoulder.



LAFD requested assistance to manage traffic while the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane and an additional lane were temporarily closed to through traffic while crews worked the scene. Both lanes were reopened. The names of the individuals have not been released. There is no further information currently available.





