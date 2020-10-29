SAN FRANCISCO—On October 22, three suspects were arrested at the Civic Center BART Station in connection with an armed robbery announced the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD noted that at about 3 p.m., Tenderloin Station officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Turk and Leavenworth Streets. On the scene, they met with a 24-year-old man who said he had been the victim of an armed robbery.

“The victim was approached by 5 suspects on the corner of Turk and Leavenworth Streets. One of the suspected pointed a firearm at the victim to demand the victim’s wallet. The suspects fled from the scene on foot after they obtained the victim’s wallet,” said the SFPD. “A male juvenile suspect discharged a firearm towards the victim while the victim chased after the suspects. The victim did not get injured, but the gunshot damaged an occupied vehicle, and the vehicle’s driver was safe.”

According to an announcement from the SFPD Tenderloin Station via Twitter, officers pursued the three suspects down into Civic Center Bart Station, took them into custody and recovered the victim’s wallet and cash.

Officers revealed the suspects as, Craig Smith, 38, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, all three from Oakland. An authority told the San Francisco News that they cannot release the victim’s identity for their privacy.

Smith was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, robbery, assault with a firearm, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, negligent discharge of a firearm and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The young people involved in the case were booked at the Youth Guidance Center on charges of attempted homicide, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and crime committed by a minor. The 14-year-old was also charged with negligent discharge of a firearm.

The investigation of the incident remain open. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.