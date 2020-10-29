SAN FRANCISCO—The mayor of San Francisco announced on Tuesday, October 27, that her administration’s jobs program will be expanded for the next couple of years.

Mayor London Breed indicated that San Francisco’s JobsNOW! Program has been granted an additional $7.4 million for the next two years as part of its yearly city budget.

“Getting San Franciscans back to work & helping businesses reopen is critical for our economic recovery,” she said via Twitter. “We’re expanding our JobsNOW! program by $7.4 million, which will help people find jobs & support businesses by providing subsidized employments for 3,600 low-income SF residents.”

The expansion of JobsNOW!, operated by San Francisco’s Human Services Agency, will assist in the city’s economic recovery. San Francisco’s unemployment rate is currently 8.4 percent and more than 200,000 San Franciscans have filed for unemployment.

According to the Mayor Office’s website, the program will provide “employment and training services to low-income residents and reimburses employers when they hire program participants for permanent positions.” It also facilitates the enrollment of participants and increases the support for small businesses to reopen.

Since JobsNOW!’s creation in 2009, more than 27,000 jobs have been filled, and 1,600 local businesses have participated.

For more information about the JobsNOW! program, contact (877) 562-1669 or visit sfhsa.org/jobsnow.