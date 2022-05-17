SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking the public’s help in a case involving a murder that transpired in the Mission District on Saturday, May 14.

Police were summoned to 24th and Balmy Streets at around 2:35 a.m. after they received reports of an alleged assault. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a male on the ground and unresponsive. According to reports, medical personnel did arrive on the scene to render aid but were unsuccessful in their efforts. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This case is currently active and there have not been any arrest made since the murder transpired.

Anyone who might have information related to this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Anyone who has a tip for officers can choose to remain anonymous.