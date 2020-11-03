SAN FRANCISCO—On October 30, the San Francisco Police Department re-announced that they have authorized a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Marissa Harvey.

The SFPD stated on their website that on Monday, March 27, 1978, at approximately 1:30 p.m., 15-year-old Marissa Harvey, who was visiting from New York and staying with her sister, went to Golden Gate Park in the area of 45th Avenue and Fulton Street to ride horses. Since then, Harvey did not return home nor contact her sister.

The SFPD released the following statement:

“On Tuesday, March 28, 1978, at approximately 7:51 p.m., officers responded to 48th Avenue and Anza (Sutro Heights Park) for a report of a dead body. Officers discovered the body of Marissa Harvey. Harvey’s death was ruled a homicide.”

From The New York Times, “Harvey, who was a resident of 200 Park Lane in the Douglaston neighborhood in Queens, went to visit her half-sister, Miriam Wadeiff, over the Easter holiday. The victim was found strangled after she was driven to the park by Wadeiff’s friend. Ruth Harvey, who is the victim’s stepmother, said Miss Harvey is a student of Saint Dominic Elementary And Middle School in Oyster Bay left for California on Saturday, March 25, 1978.”

The Saint Dominic Elementary And Middle School told the San Francisco News that they cannot confirm the victim’s information due to privacy issues.

The SFPD urged anyone with information to contact Sergeants Cunningham, Dedet or Levy at the SFPD Homicide Detail at: (415) 553-1145 or call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.