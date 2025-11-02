SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 31, the San Francisco Police Department indicated in a news release that they conducted a Retail Blitz Operation that led to 13 suspects being arrested.

The operation transpired on October 30, involving a multi-agency Organized Retail Theft Prevention operation at Stonestown Galleria and the West Portal commercial corridor.

It led to the arrest of 13 shoplifters targeting various businesses. The SFPD utilizes citywide plainclothes officers for general and targeted operation in addition to the efforts by uniformed police patrols.

The operation included partnership with the SFPD Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team, Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, SFPD Taraval Station, California Highway Patrol ORC Taskforce and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, utilized collaborative strategies like plain clothes surveillance teams, uniformed arrest teams and Drone as First Responders to ensure safety of retail customers and works as the suspects were held accountable.

The SPFD plan to continue such operations throughout the San Francisco region to decrease thefts at local businesses. The names and ages of the suspects have not yet been disclosed to the public.