SAN FRANCSICO—On Friday, October 31, the San Francisco Police Department reported that they arrested a man for sexual battery, kidnapping and other charges following an attack last week on a minor in the bathrooms at the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park, Interim Chief Paul Yep announced Friday.

Officers arrested Dominick Valle-Buitrago, 19, of San Francisco on Thursday, October 30 in Pleasant Hill. The arrest comes after a week-long investigation that involved multiple units working around the clock.

“The SFPD poured resources into this case to get this suspect in custody and bring peace of mind to our youth, parents and everyone else in San Francisco,” Yep said. “I want to thank everyone in the SFPD for their diligent and tireless work. This was a team effort.”

On October 23, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park regarding a sexual battery of a minor in the bathrooms.

Officers focused on Valle-Buitrago after getting a tip from a parent. Officers conducted surveillance on him while they collected evidence to establish probable cause to make an arrest.

Valle-Buitrago was booked on the charges of aggravated kidnapping to commit another crime (209 (b)(1)PC), lewd act on a child (288(a)PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), assault with intent to commit a felony on a minor (220(a)(2) PC), kidnapping (207(a)PC) sexual battery (243.4 (e), annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age. (647.6(a)(1) PC)

Since the incident occurred, the SFPD increased patrol in the Richmond District and has been working closely with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. There has been increased ranger enforcement and added cameras.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.