SAN FRANCISCO—On October 28, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction was obtained against Rolondo Christopher Clyburn, 43, after a trial by jury for a violent robbery at Civic Center BART Station. Clyburn was convicted of second-degree robbery (PC 211).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on May 8, 2024, Clyburn followed the victim into the BART train station through the United Nations Plaza entrance.

While the victim waited on the platform for her train, the defendant took the victim’s phone. Two minutes later, the victim saw the suspect and attempted to retrieve her phone. Clyburn attacked the victim, beating her with punches, kicks, and at one point covering her mouth so that she could not scream for help.

The case against the defendant was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Pearl Tan, with assistance from paralegal Andres Hernandez-Ruano and IT support Noaeh Pinaire. Victim Advocate Ruben Marquez also provided invaluable assistance and worked with the victim through the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Clyburn based on outstanding police work from the BART Police.

Clyburn is currently in custody. Sentencing will be scheduled after a bench trial scheduled for November 5, 2025, regarding aggravating factors and prior conviction allegations. If the court finds Clyburn’s prior convictions to be true, he can face up to 15 years in state prison for this current conviction.