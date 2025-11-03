SAN FRANCISCO—On October 28, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office reported that Sebastian Garcia, 31, after a trial by jury for drug dealing in the Hallidie Plaza. He was convicted of sale of a controlled substance (H&S 11352(a)) and two counts of possession for sale of fentanyl and cocaine base (H&S 11350).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on July 9, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers with the San Francisco Police Department in plain clothes officers entered the upper part of the Hallidie Plaza at the entrance of the Powell Street BART Station as part of an undercover operation.

One undercover officer approached Garcia, who engaged the officer and offered to sell him fentanyl and cocaine base. After the sale was completed an arrest team was able to come in and arrest Garcia. When he was searched, cocaine base, fentanyl and the money used by the undercover officer were located on his person.

“Officers who participate in these types of operations put their safety at risk to make our city safer,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Jimenez. “I want to thank the jury who listened to all the evidence in this case and held Mr. Garcia accountable for his actions, in doing so the jury recognized the efforts made by the San Francisco Police Department in taking these dangerous drugs off the street.”

Garcia is currently in custody. He faces up to 5 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 13, 2025.