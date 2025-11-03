SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 31, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a second alarm fire on the 1500 block of Filbert Street. The fire was reported at 9:25 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke.

Upon arrival, the first in-engine and truck companies noted heavy smoke and flames in the light well. Due to the fire possibly extending to the building next door, a second alarm was called.

Crews quickly put out the fire. Water was on the fire at 9:41 p.m. During search operations, one deceased person was located. The fire was contained at 10:21 p.m.

Two dogs and two cats were rescued from the building, and two people were displaced. The building inspection, the Medical Examiner, the Red Cross, PG&E, SFPD, and fire investigators were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.