SAN FRANCISCO—On September 4, the San Francisco Police Department indicated in a news release that the San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Company will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, September 7, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The SFPD is reminding the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating “heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Individuals planning to drink or take medications that may impact their ability to drive safely, should plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the San Francisco Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Everyone is reminded to ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1’.