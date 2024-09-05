SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 2, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a fire just after 6 p.m. The SFFD responded to the area of Quesada and Fitch for reported vehicles on fire spreading to vegetation nearby.

Upon our arrival, we confirmed that we had multiple cars on fire spreading to vegetation. The San Francisco Fire Department kept this fire from spreading to nearby warehouses and had it contained and under control within 1 hour.

The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating the case of the fire. There were no reported injuries during the incident and no displacements as a result of the blaze.