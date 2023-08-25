SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 24, a news release issued by the San Francisco Police Department indicated that they have launched a new strategy to combat auto burglaries throughout the city and will hold perpetrators accountable who “callously prey on the city’s residents and visitors,” Police Chief Bill Scott announced.

They are implementing new investigative techniques, including bait cars, to identify and arrests suspects. Investigators are currently building cases against larger criminal enterprises that often operate from outside the city and involve numerous fencing schemes to sell stolen property.

“Our message to these criminals is clear: If you come to San Francisco to break into cars or commit other crimes, we will arrest you,” Chief Scott said. “I’m disturbed every time I see these crimes on social media or the local news. Auto break ins are devastating to residents and visitors who should be having a joyous experience in San Francisco rather than the nightmare of losing their valuable personal belongings.”

In the press release the department indicated that they have seen a rise in break-ins compared to the years during the pandemic. In 2022, there were more than 22,000 reports of thefts from vehicles.

“As we work to build back our police staffing, we must continue to prevent, detain, and prosecute people who are committing auto break-ins in this City. This includes the investigative work necessary to break up organized rings that target specifics areas of San Francisco where they are preying on our residents and visitors,” said Mayor London Breed. “People should not fear having their cars broken into, whether they are running down the street for errands or visiting our incredible City for the first time. San Francisco can and should be a safe and welcoming place for all.”

The department has increased visible uniformed police patrols in areas that have been reported to have the highest crime rates including Alamo Square, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the Palace of Fine Arts which are areas that attract many tourists. SFPD is working to lessen crimes against visitors of the city by increasing their presence in those areas.

Funding for the increased patrols comes from the recently approved police budget that increases overtime funding. The department says it currently has a shortage of some 600 officers from its recommended staffing levels, and it will use more on-duty officers for the enforcement operation as more academy classes graduate.