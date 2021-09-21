SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investing a murder that transpired in the region of Grove and Webster Streets on Friday, September 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers from Northern Station responded to the area regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from injuries caused by gunshots. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim with life-threatening injuries. The 29 year-old victim died from injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.