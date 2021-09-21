SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investing a homicide that transpired on Saturday, September 18. The SFPD indicated in a news release that at approximately 12:19 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 22nd Street about a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located two adult males suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, 34 year-old, died from injuries sustained after being transported to the hospital. This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The San Francisco Police Department has not disclosed any details regarding a suspect(s) involved in the incident. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.