SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on Geneva Avenue on Tuesday, January 11, at approximately 4:48 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Geneva Ave. about a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 68-year-old male suffering from a gunshot. Officers immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Authorities obtained information on the suspect, identified as Lenard Liu, 58, of San Francisco. Officers located Liu and placed him under arrest without further incident. Liu was transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked for homicide (187 PC) and attempted homicide (664/187 PC).

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.