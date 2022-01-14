SAN FRANCISCO—Several suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a string of auto burglaries in the North Beach region. The SFPD reported on Wednesday, January 5, several auto burglary incidents transpired in a parking lot at the intersection of Bay Street and The Embarcadero.

Officers who were in the area working in a plainclothes capacity developed information that the suspects were driving a silver SUV. Officers spotted the vehicle as it was traveling westbound on Bay Street. Officers followed the vehicle as it drove through the Central Police District.

They observed the suspects peering into, or “casing,” several vehicles. The suspects stopped on Beach Street between Hyde and Larkin Streets. The officers observed a suspect exit the vehicle, approach a parked vehicle, shatter a window, removed a bag, and put it in the silver SUV. The suspect returned to the victim’s vehicle, shattered a second window, remove more items and return to the suspect’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and officers continued to follow the vehicle.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspected vehicle stopped at a gas station at the intersection of Franklin and Turk Streets. Two of the suspects exited, who were identified as Donovan Scott, 19, of Oakland, and Jahquay Jackson, 19, of San Francisco, were taken into custody without incident. The third suspect, Charles Hollins, 19, of San Francisco, exited the SUV and started to flee on foot. Officers pursued Hollins through the intersection of Turk and Franklin Streets, where he was taken into custody on the southwest corner.

While taking Hollins into custody, one officer suffered a laceration to his head and was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers processed the scene and located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. Officers determined that the firearm was dropped by Hollins as he attempted to flee on foot.

Officers searched the suspect vehicle and located stolen items that were taken earlier in the four auto burglaries mentioned. The items stolen included backpacks, computers, personal electronics, camera, identification cards, clothing, tools, and purses. All items were later returned to the victims.

Scott, Jackson, and Hollins were later transported to San Francisco County Jail for booking. Scott, Jackson, and Hollins were booked on the following charges, four counts of burglary (459 2nd PC), six counts of receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), possession of brass knuckles (21810 PC), and vehicle registration fraud (4463(a) CVC). In addition, Hollins was booked on charges of, carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC), possessing a firearm as the unregistered owner (25850(a)(6) PC), and possession of a large-capacity magazine (32310(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.