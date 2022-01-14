SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a sexual battery and mayhem suspect. On Wednesday, January 5, at approximately 5:44 p.m. officers responded to Mansell St. and Visitacion Ave. regarding a report of a sexual assault that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Officers were unable to locate a victim or a possible crime scene during their investigation. They met with witnesses who stated that they were walking in the area when they heard a female yelling. As the witnesses turned their attention to the sounds they spotted a screaming elderly female being pinned down on the ground by a male. The male saw the witnesses and turned his attention toward them. The male got off the female and fled the scene. Witnesses fled the scene in fear for their safety and called the police in their home, but they did not see what happened to the female victim.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. officers were notified by headquarters that an assault victim walked into a local hospital who stated that they were attacked near McLaren Park. Officers responded to the hospital to meet with the victim who may have been the victim in the assault described above. Officers met with a 71-year-old female who was being treated for lacerations. The victim stated on January 5,, at approximately 5 p.m. she was walking by herself at Campbell and Visitacion Avenues when she was approached by a male who was hiding in the bushes.

The suspect threw the victim to the ground and got on top of her. The suspect proceeded to assault the victim in a sexual manner. The victim attempted to free herself, but could not overcome the suspect’s hold. While the suspect pinned the victim to the ground, he bit her causing severe injuries to her face. During the assault, the victim heard voices scream out. The suspect got off the victim and fled the scene. The victim got up and made her way to Visitacion Ave. where she flagged down a Good Samaritan driving a vehicle. With the help of the Good Samaritan, the victim called her husband who arrived and immediately drove her to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a Latinx or other race male with a light complexion, possibly in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, stocky upper body with thin legs, approximately 200 pounds, dark hair in a “bowl cut” style. The suspect may have an awkward gate as if pigeon-toed or with a disability and was last seen wearing a khaki or gray jacket or sweater and blue pants.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) and is seeking the community’s help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.