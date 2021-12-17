SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Wednesday, December 15.

The SFPD reported at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers from Southern and Tenderloin Stations responded to the area of 8th and Mission Streets about a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found two shooting victims, a 41-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male.

Officers also located a 36-year-old male who was stabbed. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported all three victims to the hospital.

The 30-year-old victim died from injuries sustained at the hospital. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The other two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with details are asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs