SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on the 4600 block of Irving Street on Thursday, February 10. The SFPD reported that at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers responded to about a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid until the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after an exchange of gunfire with the victim. Approximately 20 minutes later, officers got another call about a report of a shooting victim in a stationary vehicle on Great Highway near Skyline Boulevard. Officers arrived on the scene and found the vehicle and a male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid, but the victim died of injuries sustained at the scene. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim drove from Irving Street after suffering a gunshot wound. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.