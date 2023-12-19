SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 18, the San Francisco Police Department reported they are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Taraval District on December 13. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of San Jose Ave and Plymouth Ave regarding a shooting.

After arriving on scene, they found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers administered medical aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and summoned paramedics to the scene, but he victim died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. No arrests have been made in the case.

This is an open and active investigation being led by the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.