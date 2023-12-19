SAN FRANCISCO—On December 14, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested for an attempted homicide that transpired back in October 2023.

The SFPD reported on October 29, at approximately 2 a.m. officers from Central and Northern Stations responded to the 900 block of Geary St. about a shooting that had just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and located the adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Night Investigations Unit (NIU) investigators responded to the scene and led the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Byron Pratt, 63, of San Francisco.

Investigators developed probable cause to obtain arrest and search warrants for Pratt. On December 12, at approximately 10:20 p.m. a team of SFPD investigators and officers located Pratt on the 400 block of Fulton St. and served the warrants. Pratt was arrested and booked into San Franciso County Jail for Attempted Murder (664/187 PC), Intentional discharge of a firearm during felony resulting in great bodily injury (12022.53(d) PC), and felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.