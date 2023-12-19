SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 15, the SF District Attorney’s Office revealed that Javier Campos, 23, of Richmond was charged in connection to a mass shooting in the Mission District that transpired on June 9. Campos is charged with one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and causing great bodily injury (PC 26100(c), PC 12022.53(d)), eight counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and causing great bodily injury (PC 245(b), PC 12022.7(a)), and three counts of unlawful firearm possession.

The criminal complaint alleges that the crimes were committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang (PC 186.22), and that the defendant committed these crimes while released on bail in another case.

“The Mission District shooting was horrifying and once again demonstrates the horrors of gun violence,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office will continue to prosecute these types of acts to the fullest extent. Brazen shootings like this one exact a heavy toll on our neighborhoods and communities.”

According to the San Francisco Police Department, on June 9, at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the area of 24th and Treat Streets for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to a local area hospital. A total of nine victims were struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Campos was arraigned on Friday, December 15, in Department 10 of the Hall of Justice. Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. If convicted of all charges and all allegations are found to be true, he faces life in state prison.

The case is still under investigation by the SFPD. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.