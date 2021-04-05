SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department told the San Francisco News that Tuyet Vuong, 51, has been found and is safe with her family.

“On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Tuyet Vuong was located in Daly City, California by the Daly City Police Department and was safely returned to her family in good health,” said Public Information Officer Robert Rueca with the San Francisco Police Department.

According to Google maps, Daily City, California is about a 15-minute drive away from Vuong’s home in San Francisco, California.

The San Francisco News asked the police if they suspected that there was foul play involved in Vuong’s disappearance. “We did not suspect foul play,” said Officer Rueca.

The authorities reported in a news release that Vuong was last seen at her home which is located on the 1900 block of Armstrong Avenue on Tuesday, March 30, at about 9:00 a.m.

“Vuong suffers from a medical condition that requires her to take medication. Vuong becomes disoriented when she is without medication,” said the authorities in a news release.

The police reported that Vuong speaks fluid Vietnamese, but “rarely communicates verbally.” Another characteristic of Vuong, the police said, is that she may be seen “with her hands shaking and clenching her jaw.”

The San Francisco News asked the authorities what the police define as an “at-risk adult.” Officer Rueca provided The San Francisco News the following list of criteria the authorities use to determine an “at-risk” person: