SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to find a suspect wanted for stabbing someone in the face on February 13. The incident took place in front of the UN Plaza area, where a 31 year-old man was walking with his friend and co-worker when the unknown suspect ran up to him and stabbed him in the face with no provocation.

The suspect fled on foot down Market Street towards 6th Street traveling east. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from a laceration to his face. When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described by the SFPD as a 30 to 40 year-old, having a medium build and standing at 5 feet and 6 inches tall and was wearing a black jacket and black hat with the knife.

The SFPD released the following images to help identify the suspect and ask. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.