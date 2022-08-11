SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested several people and seized multiple firearms as the result on August 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team served a search warrant on the unit block of Reuel Court.

As officers were preparing to serve the search warrant, the subject of the search warrant exited the residence. Officers tried to detain the subject, who attempted to flee. The subject was detained him, and officers found that the suspect was armed with a pistol. Officers detained three other suspects, all of whom were found to be in possession of firearms.

The following firearms were recovered from the four suspects:

-Glock Model 21 .40 caliber pistol

-Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol

-Glock Model 27 .40 caliber pistol

-Privately Made Firearm .223 caliber rifle

Officers served the search warrant on the premises During the search, officers seized the following items:

-API Aero Precision M4 Carbine .556 rifle

-KEL-TEC PLR-16 .556 short-barreled rifle

-Rifle butt stock

-Loaded Glock Large Capacity Magazine

-Large Capacity pistol drum magazine

-Ammunition of various calibers

Officers developed probable cause and arrested four suspects, two of whom were identified as 16-year-old male juveniles. Two adult suspects were identified as Jacob Webster, 19, and Isaiah Bates-Clark, 20, both of San Francisco.

Webster was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of nine counts possession of a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), participating in a criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182.5 PC), two counts manufacture/sell assault weapon 30600(a) PC, two counts possession of assault weapon (30605(a) PC),four counts possession of large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), resist/delay arrest (148(a)(1) PC), possession of firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1 H&S).

Bates-Clark was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of four counts possession of a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), possession of large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), participating in criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182.5 PC), possession of firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC).

The two 16-year-old juveniles were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center. One was booked on the charges of participating in criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182.5 PC), possession of firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), possession of a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), possession of large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), minor in possession of a firearm (29610 PC), minor in possession of live ammunition (29650 PC), and resisting/delaying arrest (148(a)(1) PC). The other 16-year-old juvenile was booked at Juvenile Justice Center on the charges of possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC), participating in criminal street gang (186.22(a) PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182.5 PC), possession of firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), possession of a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), possession of large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), minor in possession of a firearm (29610 PC), and minor in possession of live ammunition (29650 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.