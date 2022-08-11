SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department after an aggravated assault and robbery that occurred on July 30.

The SFPD reported at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. The victim is still hospitalized, recovering from injuries.

The SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led the investigation. Investigators developed information that identified the suspect as Acie Green, 30, of San Francisco. On August 4, officers from the Fairfield Police Department notified investigators they detained Green and his vehicle. Investigators responded to Fairfield and developed probable cause to arrest Green and seize his car.

Green was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (245(b) PC), attempted robbery (664/211 PC), and felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD indicated that the case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.