SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigation a fatal shooting that occurred on McLaren Park on July 25. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:09 p.m. officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F Shelly Drive on a report of a person possibly suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers arrived on scene and began rendering aid and summoned medical attention. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene, but the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

San Francisco Homicide Investigators developed probable cause that identified 34-year-old San Francisco resident Jerrell Wills, 34, of San Francisco and Alexon Inocencio, 34, of Contra Costa County as suspects in the shooting. Investigators obtained arrest and search warrants for Wills and Inocencio. On August 4, at approximately 5 a.m., with the help of the San Francisco Tactical Unit and investigators from Major Crimes and Strategic Investigations units, investigators served search and arrest warrants on the 700 block of Dartmouth Street in San Francisco and on the 100 block of Manzanita Place in Hercules. Wills and Inocencio were both taken into custody by authorities.

Wills and Inocencio were booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of murder (187(a) PC), accessory after the fact (32 PC) and conspiracy(182(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.