SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Homicide Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving the 2006 murder of Aubrey Abrakasa. On August 14, 2006, at 3:14 p.m., the 17-year-old was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.

Aubrey’s mother, Paulette Brown, has been an advocate for her son and for the families of other murder victims. In partnership with the SFPD’s Homicide Detail and Crime Strategies Division, Brown helped spearhead the creation of a digital posterboard of homicide victims reward bulletins to be displayed in our district stations’ lobbies.

A $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Aubrey Abrakasa is being offered.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3 p.m., Aubrey’s mother will be at Grove and Baker Streets handing out fliers and available to speak to the media. A member of the Media Relations Unit staff will be available to the press.

A crime bulletin highlighting the case is available to the public. Anyone with details about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. Tipsters may call the anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD, Case #060-862-038.