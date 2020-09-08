SAN FRANCISCO— Starting mid-May, the SFPD Narcotics Detail teamed up with the Tenderloin Station Street Crimes Unit to combat the selling of illegal street drugs in the Tenderloin District. The Tenderloin Station and Narcotics Detail made 267 arrests for the sale and possession of illegal drugs between May 18 and August 9.

Some figures from the operation include 7,081 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and 949 prescription pills of Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Methadone, and other prescription medication being seized from dealers. Police also recovered 144,388 dollars and 16 weapons including four brass knuckles, four firearms, three knives, two daggers, and one each of a baton, bat, and metal tool. Of the 267 dealers arrested, 58 of them are known to reside outside of San Francisco according to the police.

Efforts of the SFPD against illegal drug sales in Tenderloin are ongoing and anyone with information to contribute to the open and active investigations may do so by calling the anonymous SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD.