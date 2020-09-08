UNITED STATES—On Thursday, September 3, T-Mobile launched a new project, “Project 10Million,” starting with a $10 billion, 5-year commitment to provide free wireless hotspots, free high-speed data, and access for K-12 students across the U.S.

“Project 10Million gives eligible households 100GB of data per year and a FREE mobile hotspot for 5 years. Plus, participating school districts have the option to apply the value of the free program, up to $500/year per student, towards additional data plans based on your students needs,” according to T-Mobile’s website.

T-Mobile starts the project since more than 9 million students do not have access to reliable internet during remote learning under the COVID-19 pandemic. To eliminate the schoolwork gap due to unfair Internet accessibility, T-Mobile offers the “Un-carrier’s $10.7 billion Project 10Million commitment” to meet students’ and teachers’ needs and reduce difficulties for low-income households.

The Un-carrier has expanded Project 10 Million and let participating school districts choose a 100 GB per month option or a fully unlimited plan. T-Mobile has been connecting more than 1.6 million students in more than 3,100 school districts in the U.S. since March 2020. In the future, Project 10Million recipients will also be able to use 5G, which T-Mobile is developing.

“During the pandemic, we’ve had countless conversations with school districts and educators. We’ve consistently heard that they need more options that fit the unique needs of their students. We have expanded Project 10Million to tap into T-Mobile’s network resources and capacity and take our support of educators and students to a whole new level. We’re going to make a HUGE difference for millions of students!,” commented Mile Katz, executive vice president of T-Mobile for Business.

Students and their parents can sign up for their school districts by clicking the link.