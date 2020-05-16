SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 15, the San Francisco Police Department announced that arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place in late April on 26 on Folsom Streets. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 25 at around 8:30 PM.

SFPD concluded that “two males were shooting at each other and fled the scene” and that there was one male victim who was injured. The victim was not at the scene when police arrived and had checked himself into a hospital where he was subsequently treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The first suspect, 25-year-old Oscar Lopez, was arrested on May 5 and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

On Thursday, May 14, officers searched a home on the 1400 block of Treat Way where they seized firearms and ammunition. The second suspect, 26-year-old George Mack was arrested after this search was conducted early that morning. Mack and Lopez had similar charges, however due to Mack’s felony status, he was also charged with convicted felon in possession of ammunition and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both suspects are San Francisco residents and are affiliated with criminal gangs. According to SFPD, “While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation.” Anybody with information related to this case is encouraged to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.