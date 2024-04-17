SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on April 16 that their Marine Unit responded to an incident on Sunday, April 14 that resulted in four people being rescued.

It was reported at approximately 9:52 a.m., the SFPD Marine unit responded to the coastal waters near Great Highway and Fulton Street in regard to a capsized boat.

Officers were advised that a boat, carrying four individuals capsized approximately five miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, as they were heading out to sea.

The SFPD Marine unit, along with the San Francisco Bar Pilot Vessel “California,” responded to the scene and rescued four individuals who were spotted in the water. The victims were retrieved from the Bay and two of the victims were transported by the US Coast Guard back to shore. All four victims were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vessel is currently adrift, with the Coast Guard broadcasting a safety/security alert. It will be later recovered from the waters.

The SFPD Marine unit asks all mariners to check all required safety equipment and weather conditions before heading out into the Bay.