SAN FRANCISCO—On April 12, 2024, the SFDA’s Office disclosed a conviction was obtained against Cody Baldrige, 34, after a trial by jury for burglarizing two businesses in Fisherman’s Wharf and vandalism at Ghirardelli Square. He was convicted of two counts of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459) and one count of felony vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)).

According to a news release, in court testimony and other evidence presented at trial, Baldridge committed two commercial burglaries and a felony vandalism in the Fisherman’s Wharf area over the course of a month. On January 18, 2023, footage captured the defendant breaking the front glass door of Buena Vista Cafe at 2765 Hyde Street and taking bottles of alcohol after entering.

On January 13, 2023, surveillance footage captured Baldridge breaking the front glass door of Square Pie Guys at 845 Beach Street and taking property after entering. On December 26, 2022, surveillance captured him inside a Ghirardelli Square hallway and using a fire extinguisher to break a glass door. He was arrested on February 16, 2024, when he was spotted by a Ghirardelli Square security guard who alerted the San Francisco Police Department.

The case against Baldridge was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Robert Miranda, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Sammy Kim and paralegals Aareona Miles and Rayna Bryan. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Baldridge because of the investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s Central Station and the participation of the victims.

“I am thankful for the jury’s time and attentiveness in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Robert Miranda. “The jury’s verdict brings justice to San Francisco’s small businesses who have faced many challenges these last few years and shows that San Franciscans will hold those who commit crimes against our communities’ small businesses accountable.”

Baldridge is currently in custody pending sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for April 23, 2024.