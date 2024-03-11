SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person Unit announced on Thursday, March 7 they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person at risk.

Carmen Aleman was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, on the 100 block of Lexington Street in San Francisco.

Aleman is described as a 78-year-old Hispanic female who stands 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and black sweater and black pants. Aleman is considered “at-risk” due to her suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. She is a limited English speaker and primarily speaks Spanish.

Anyone who locates Carmen Aleman should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with details on her possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.